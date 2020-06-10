The Electoral Commission (EC) is beefing up security and coronavirus safety protocols for the upcoming Voters registration exercise.

The compilation of the new register is scheduled to start on June 30, 2020 as announced by the EC on Tuesday, June 9.



The EC, in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, assured that security will be provided by the various security agencies at all registration centres.



The Commission reiterated that safety measures, including the provision of Personal Protective Equipment and hand sanitisers as well as the compulsory wearing of face masks by all, have been put in place at all designated registration centres throughout the country to protect applicants from contracting the coronavirus.



It said: “all Ghanaian citizens, 18 years old and above and of sound mind are expected to register in the electoral areas where they reside or are ordinarily resident and must also not be prohibited from registering by any law in force.”