Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, has described as ‘nonsense’, calls for him to apologise over ‘ethnocentric’ comments he made about people living in the Volta region.

In a video that has gone viral, the MP justified the military deployment to the Volta region, a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

His comment has infuriated natives of the region and the opposition party who are demanding apology and retraction.

But in an interview with JoyNews, the MP said he will not apologise because he was taken out of context.

Asked whether he regrets and wants to apologise, the MP described the call for an apology as ‘nonsense’.

“Nonsense, why do I regret when I was stating the fact. Togolese are not Ghanaians unless you have some definition of Togolese which means Ghana,” the MP said when given the opportunity to apologise.