Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond, says he was misquoted in reportage of him claiming people from the Volta region are not Ghanaians.

He explained that, his comments were misconstrued to cause disaffection between government and Voltarians.

The Adansi-Asokwa MP has been lampooned for the ethnocentric comment against the people of the Volta region.

The outspoken legislator, while reacting to the military deployment at Aflao, is quoted to have said the exercise is to prevent people in the region from participating in the upcoming voter’s registration exercise.

This did not go down well with the Minority Members of Parliament who stormed the Volta region to ensure law and order. They cited the comment by the Adansi-Asokwa MP as part of government’s agenda to disenfranchise their people.

But a livid Mr Hammond on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday said he was taken out of context.

What he intended to communicate, he stressed, was that the military in the Volta region are to prevent Togolese from registering.

“As an experienced politician, I will never make such explosive comment. I’m I mad?” He fumed.

Mr Hammond said as someone very close to the Volta region caucus in Parliament, he will be the last person to denigrate them.

“I have very good friends from the Volta Region including Fifi Kwetey, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Doe Adjaho some of whom are members of my fan club. I can never say anything to hurt them,” he said.

The Adansi-Asokwa MP begged the people of the Volta region to forgive him for the gaffe. “Please forgive me. The report was not fair to me,” he added.