The Minority in Parliament has given a day’s ultimatum to government to withdraw military personnel from Ketu South in the Volta Region.

Emmanuel Bedzrah, Chairman of the Volta Regional Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), addressing a press conference in Aflao Monday, said the troops must be recalled to their barracks immediately.

“There is no war between Ghana and Togo,” Mr Bedzrah said, adding that there is no need for an increased security presence in the area.

The troops were deployed days ago in a programme the Volta Regional Minister Archibald Letsa said was part of measures to control Covid-19 importation into Ghana.

He said the security personnel were to ensure that the borders remained protected.

Listen to Hon. Emmanuel Bedzrah in the audio below: