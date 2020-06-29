Ghanaians living abroad have petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) over the compilation of the new voters’ register.

The group of Ghanaians under the name ‘Article 42′ wants the EC to expand the voters’ registration exercise to include Ghanaians living outside the country.

The group via the petition argued that the exclusion of Ghanaians living abroad from being included in the compilation of the new register “amounts to a violation of their constitutional right to vote and legal entitlement to be registered as voters for public elections and referenda purposes under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

Richard Sky, Global Coordinator for the group, urged the EC to take “all reasonable and lawful steps to ensure that those of us outside Ghana are registered to vote in the upcoming elections in December 2020 and beyond.”

Read full details of petition below: