The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of hounding the people of the Volta region.

In his view, the massive military deployment to borders in the Volta region to undertake what he describes as “identifying who is and isn’t Ghanaian” ahead of the voter registration exercise is just a smokescreen.

“Why are you targeting the Volta region? This military deployment is done under the cover of darkness. Why are you treating us [voltarains] as aliens?” he quizzed.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Mr Ablakwa said military deployment to Ketu South – Aflao border is part of a grand scheme to prevent the people from registering.

ALSO READ:

He noted that there is an agenda against the Ewes and the only reason soldiers are there is for them to decide who can and cannot register as voter registration exercise begins Tuesday.

“This deliberate targeting of Voltarians must stop! Why is government treating us as aliens?” he fumed.

The North Tongu MP added that “there is no such deployment at the Western front. Why the discrimination? That is what we are worried about.”

Mr Ablakwa said the NDC will resist any attempt by the government to stop people in the Volta region from registering in the upcoming voter registration exercise.

“Nobody wants to inflame ethnic passions but let’s stop this needless targeting. What the people need is development,” he stressed.