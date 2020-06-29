Some residents of Kasoa Iron City in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central region have threatened to burn equipment to be used by the Electoral Commission (EC) in its registration exercise which commences on Tuesday in the Ga South Municipality.

According to the residents who are mainly youth, their decision to do so is due to the creation of two new polling stations in the constituency by returning officers of the EC for Ga South Municipal.

The EC officials of Ga South have created two new polling stations in Awutu Senya East constituency namely Mountain Top and Red Bulb and these two places are all in Kasoa and not Ga South Municipal, the angry residents said.

For the past 20 years, we haven’t seen any developmental projects carried out in the area, and so we will not allow them to create the new two polling stations and prevent any form of registration exercise that might take place tomorrow morning, if the EC tries to carry out the registration exercise, we will vandalise their equipment and burn them, they further posited in an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei.

The EC, starting tomorrow, June 30, 2020, will commence its much-opposed registration exercise for the compilation of a new voters’ register for use in the 2020 December polls.

The registration exercise will be conducted in five phases with each registration team working for a period of six days in each phase within a cluster of 6,600 registration centres to take place at all the 33,367 polling stations across the country.