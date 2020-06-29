Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, gave the Ghana Police a lead which led to the arrest of two fake doctors who were selling Covid-19 cure to sick customers in Ghana and beyond.

‘The Abdellah doctors’ announced their Covid Cure 1 medicine in a radio interview in Accra which was followed up by Mr Anas with a purchase that got them busted.

They sold a GH¢ 1,000 drug to him after the investigative journalist said his family member was dying due to the novel respiratory disease.

The quack doctors told him to pay more for a higher quality of the medicine, adding that, it would cost him about $25,000 to purchase about 100 bottles of the potion.

Instead, Mr Anas reported the matter to Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and per their own subsequent investigations arrested the fake doctors.

After FDA’s test on the liquid product, it emerged it contained unacceptable levels of bacteria which had the potential to rather cause serious illnesses.

Watch a six-minute-snippet of the full documentary below:

The full documentary will be aired on BBC Africa’s YouTube channel at 18:30 GMT.