Government has extended the special package for health workers at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight in the country.

The President said in addition to this, all frontline health workers will receive an additional allowance of 50 per cent of their basic salary per month, i.e. July, August and September.

These packages, President Akufo-Addo said, have been put in place to motivate those risking their lives to save the nation.