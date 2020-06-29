The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has petitioned President Akufo-Addo for being excluded from the frontline health workers’ incentive.

General Secretary of the Association, Richard Kofi Jordan, in a statement said he believes the exclusion may be an oversight.

Thus, the petition is to draw authorities’ attention to the issue and urge them to add mortuary workers to the eligibility list to enjoy the incentive package.

“We wish to remind [you] that membership of the MOWAG is the final group of people of workers who handle the remains of the dead, including Covid-19 victims,” the letter stated.

Mr Jordan also indicated that the inclusion of the members of MOWAG will also help erase the myth that a segment of health workers have received unfair treatment.

President Akufo-Addo in his 5th address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of Covid-19 announced that frontline health workers will enjoy tax waivers and an additional 50 percent of basic salary per month from April to June.

This incentive package was subsequently extended to September, when the President addressed the nation for the 13th time yesterday.

“While we appreciate the efforts of our health workers, I continue to urge them to remain professional and compassionate,” the president said.

The weere agitations among health workers on who qualifies as a frontline health worker and deserving of the 50 percent increment in stipends.

Addressing this concern, Akufo-Addo said he has “been assured that the issues have now been resolved, and payments will be effected from the end of June.”

“All frontline health workers, as defined by the Health Ministry, will continue to receive the additional allowance of 50 per cent of their basic salary per month, that is, for July, August and September.

But MOWAG says it has been left out hence its letter to the President on the matter.