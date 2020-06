Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has finally released his latest project on COVID-19 in Ghana.

The new project exposed some persons who posed as doctors in Ghana and other countries to extort monies from people.

These persons in the video sold drugs they claimed could cure the novel virus which has brought the world on its knees.

ALSO READ:

The over 27-minutes-video sighted on YouTube is Mr Anas’ work in collaboration with BBC Africa Eye.

Watch the video below: