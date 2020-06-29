The Nwokos are one of the wealthiest families in the country.

One of the cutest photos shared via Instagram over the weekend was that of Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, and his large family. The billionaire businessman and politician took to his Instagram page on Sunday, June 28, 2020, where he posted a beautiful photo of his family.

Mr Nwoko didn’t have to say much in the caption of the photo as his beautiful family and their joyous mood said it all.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy

Regina Daniels releases beautiful baby bump photo