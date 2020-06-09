Pregnant Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared a beautiful photo of herself and she looks stunning.

The expectant mum took to her official Instagram page to show off her lovely looks.

A few days ago, the actress’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, made the huge announcement on his verified Instagram page, to the surprise and joy of many fans and followers.

A few hours after her husband’s announcement, the actress has also shared the joy of her pregnancy with her own fans.

According to her, becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of her life.

Still basking in the euphoria of her pregnancy, the expectant mother shared gorgeous photos of herself.

In the photo, she donned a beautiful long pink dress.

A simple necklace adorned her neck and her weave freely fell on her shoulders as she lovingly smiled at the camera.

The beautiful actress rocked her huge baby bump as she awaits its arrival. According to her, motherhood is beautiful.

Check out the lovely photo: