Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, and his wife Regina Daniels, are expecting their first child.

The Popular Nollywood screen goddess and wife of Nigerian billionaire made an official announcement on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO:

We fell in love, got married within 3 weeks – Regina Daniels’ husband

Look for your own wife, I’m married – Regina Daniels tells fan

She shared the beautiful photos and videos of her heavily pregnant self and her fans can’t have enough of her with congratulatory messages.