Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, and his wife Regina Daniels, are expecting their first child.
The Popular Nollywood screen goddess and wife of Nigerian billionaire made an official announcement on her Instagram page.
READ ALSO:
We fell in love, got married within 3 weeks – Regina Daniels’ husband
Look for your own wife, I’m married – Regina Daniels tells fan
She shared the beautiful photos and videos of her heavily pregnant self and her fans can’t have enough of her with congratulatory messages.
View this post on Instagram
I have never been this happy before , This feeling of becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of my life …I see myself speaking to my tummy all day , staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it .This child is about to change my entire life 😩Oh! How much I can’t wait.