Popular Nollywood screen goddess and wife of Nigerian billionaire, Regina Daniels, has savagely replied a fan who referred to her as the wife.

The actress has recently been flaunting her husband lately on social media to prove to the world that she is happy.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote: If nothing ever changed, there would be no butterfly.”

The fan, identified as @realsammywest, reacting to the photo Regina Daniels posted wrote: My wife.

The actress quickly replied and reminded the fan that she is happily married and that he should also go and find his own wife.

She wrote: look for ur own wife oooo….I’m married. !!!!!!!!!!!! 😂 .

Below is the screenshot: