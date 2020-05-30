It is indeed a period of joyful celebration for popular businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, who is set to welcome his first child with Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

The politician recently took members of the internet community by surprise after he made an official announcement on his verified Instagram page.

Sharing the exciting news with his 181,000 followers on the platform, he said:

“It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby.”

The announcement was followed with the excited husband flooding his page with a set of absolutely stunning photos showing a heavily pregnant Regina.