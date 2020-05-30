Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour, says he does not regret the blunder he committed against Italy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Vincenzo Iaquinta scored the second goal for the Azzurri’s in the 83rd minute after Ghana’s Kuffour mistakenly gave a back pass to Richard Kingston but went wrong after Andrea Pirlo broke the deadlock of the game in the 40th minute at the HDI Arena.

The ex-Bayern Munich guardsman played a significant role in Ghana’s debut qualification to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

“I don’t regret my mistake. As a footballer why will you regret one bad game,” he stated on Joy FM.

“I was a professional so I wasn’t bothered because I had made so many mistakes in the past. Why should I still be thinking about it.

“How many players scored an own goal at the World Cup, six, and one of them went on to win the World Cup. I remember Messi missed a penalty against Chelsea at a crucial stage in the Champions League, did Barca fans kill him?” He asked.

After a costly mistake in that first match, a 0–2 loss, he was dropped for the next three games as Ghana bowed out in the round-of-16 against Brazil.