The Chief Executive Officer of Omni Media, owners of Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah, has called for the scrapping of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

A livid Sammens, as the Citi FM boss is affectionately called, made the call in the midst of widespread flooding in parts of the city of Accra following an early morning rain Tuesday June 9, 2020.

While calling for the disaster management outfit to be repudiated, he suggested that the management of disaster be given to the military.

He described NADMO’s interventions over the years as “a joke”.

“I said this before. This NADMO thing is a joke. Let’s shut it and assign that responsibility to our military. Work will be done,” he suggested.

I said this before. This NADMO thing is a joke. Let’s shut it and assign that responsibility to our Military. Work will be DONE! — Sam Attah-Mensah (@Sammens) June 9, 2020

The work of NADMO has, over the years, come under serious questioning from citizens as many believe the institution has become an overly politicized organization that looks for only the interest of party members.

