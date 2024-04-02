Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has explained why he will not testify at the High Court in the case against former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In a statement issued by Tiger Eye PI, it said its Chief Executive Officer will not testify for the state in the famous Republic vs. Nyantakyi case at the Accra High Court until the Supreme Court rescinds its decision ordering him to reveal his identity to Kwesi Nyantakyi and his legal team.

The statement issued on April 2, 2024 explained that, disclosing his identity to the former Ghana FA president and his legal team poses a significant risk to his safety.

“Anas perceives this as a significant risk to his personal safety. However, should the Supreme Court grant permission for his testimony without disclosing his identity, Anas is prepared to cooperate fully as a witness to the state.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in response to allegations by Mr. Nyantakyi that he paid $100,000 to one Adam Munkaila, his former colleague at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee, and Kwame Gyan, a law lecturer at the University of Ghana, after they alleged that Anas demanded $150,000 to drop the documentary televised in June 2018, Tiger Eye PI noted that the matter is in court, but Anas will not testify.

“…Additionally, he [Kwesi Nyantakyi] faces ongoing criminal trial for corruption and fraud at the High Court in Accra. Mr Nyantakyi’s desperation attempt to evade accountability could only happen after murder of the key witness for the state, Ahmed Suale, after his face was shown on national television. A day before his assassination, Mr Suale was in conference with state prosecutors over the criminal trial of Nyantakyi, portion of the release stated.

It added that, “Anas Aremeyaw Anas, now a crucial witness for the state, has opted not to testify following a Supreme Court ruling mandating him to show his face to Mr Nyantakyi and his legal team,” portion of the release stated.

Mr Nyantakyi secured a Supreme Court ruling for Anas to show his face before his testimony is taken.

Anas had said he may choose to testify or nor.

