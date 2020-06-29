After bragging about how he has silenced investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Kennedy Agyapong was shocked when Mr Anas popped up again with a new exposé.

Titled ‘Corona Quacks And Thieves In Ghana’, the piece seeks to uncover rot in the health sector and officials who claim to have found the ‘cure’ for the novel respiratory virus.

As expected, Mr Agyapong is not giving Mr Anas any breathing space, reiterating his allegations that he, together with his senior colleagues, are the real culprits in Ghana.

“Let Anas dare and show his video or even mention my name in this exposé, after that, I will expose him and his bosses including senior journalists in this country on the way they have tagged the people with corruption. Seasoned journalists in this country are behind this thing,” he said.

The first trailer aired has already yielded results as two quack doctors have been arrested after testing their supposed ‘cure’ proved it was fake.