Ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has hinted he is set to release his latest project on COVID-19 in Ghana.

According to him, the explosive piece is titled ‘Corona Quacks and thieves in Ghana’ which indicates that some individuals are making gains from the deadly COVID-19.

Releasing an artwork of the expose on his social media platforms, the investigative journalist said: “Anas and BBC Africa eye are set to release two investigations on how the bad guys are taking advantage of COVID-19 to commit crimes. The first one is on quacks scheduled for Monday.

“The second one is on stealing of Corona resources.”