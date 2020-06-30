The presiding Bishop of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State, Wale Olagunju, has revealed that he has neither taken a bath nor had sex with his wife for the past 20 years.

According to him, his church has been growing from strength to strength and his prophecies are always on point as a result of that.

He recently spoke on Citypeople Instagram Live chat on how he had been coping without bath or sex.

Prophet Wale Olagunju

When asked by the publisher, how he’s been coping, he said:

“That’s the instruction from God. It’s an instruction from almighty God and I thank God you have seen my body, It’s not smelling. So fresh, You can’t believe it.

“I haven’t had my bath for 20 solid years, and I can prove to people that I have testimony on that. I have separated myself, I have entered an irreversible covenant with God.

“I visit the mountains all the time, I spent most of my time on the mountains and I enjoyed communicating with God 24/7.”