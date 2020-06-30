Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has explained why top government officials were not featured in his latest investigative piece.

Mr Anas has come under some criticisms over his latest investigative work dubbed ‘Corona Quacks.’

Many thought his latest work would expose some ‘high-profile’ individuals in society but his undercover investigative piece rather captured quack doctors selling herbal concoctions to the general public which they claimed cure COVID-19.

Speaking to Accra based Citi TV after the premiere of ‘Corona Quacks’ on Monday, June 29, the investigative journalist said although Ghanaians were expecting to see politicians exposed, he knew exactly what he was doing when he started the piece.

“I know very well that people want to see me expose politicians which I do sometimes, but with this expose’, that was not the goal [sic],” he said.

According to him, the country will soon be going for elections and so he will not want to ‘cause problems’ by exposing top politicians in the country.

“We are in an election year and so we want to keep the pressure down because we have enough evidence to create problems,” he said.

He continued: “You are telling me to forget everything about the pandemic and expose a politician because of your political interests, no I won’t. I rather would follow my instincts and focus on my grandmother in the village who is thinking about how to cure herself from the pandemic.

“Which of the two is more important? Is it somebody’s parochial interest of assassinating one’s character? Or what serves the interest of the general public, especially in the era of a pandemic? Which of the two puts us as Ghanaians in a good light? [sic].”