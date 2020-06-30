National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, is asking party agents to physically prevent anyone they suspect to be an unqualified voter from registering for the new voter identity card.

He claimed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is busing people to their strongholds in its quest to win more seats in the December general election.

“If our people are not sure of the person, they will sack him, the only language NPP understands is resistance,” Mr Akamba said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The law provides that a polling agent fills a challenge form if he or she suspects a person is not a qualified voter.

After the exercise, a committee made up of a High Court judge, chief and others will sit on the matter for the final determination of the case before a card will be issued.

Over the years, both the NDC and NPP have been encouraged to use it to prevent any chaos at the registration centre.

However, Mr Akamba said the process of using challenge forms has not favoured the NDC in an election.

“When we fill the challenge forms, the NPP and EC will not work with it so this time we will prevent them from registering,” he said.

The NDC National Organiser said the strategy is to prevent unqualified people from transferring their votes to their strongholds.

“They [NPP] have started it at Asawase in the Ashanti region and we won’t allow this to continue,” he fumed.

This notwithstanding, Mr Akamba urged Ghanaians to register in their numbers to boot out the “incompetent” Akufo-Addo government.