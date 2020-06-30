The National Commission for Arms and Light Weapons has called for the controlled use of arms and light weapons during and after the voters’ registration exercise.

The Commission, in a press release, cautioned against the use of arms and light weapons due to differing views of individuals during electoral processes.

“Our divergence and differing opinions should not lead the country into conflict, abuse and misuse of small arms and light weapons with its attendant disastrous consequences, especially in communities known to be election hotspots, before, during and after the registration exercise,” the statement read.

The Commission, headed by Rev Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso, further advised political parties to also refrain from the use of intemperate language which inflames passion and leads to violence during and after the registration processes.

Read the full statement below:

NATIONAL COMMISSION ON SMALL ARMS AND LIGHT WEAPONS CALLS FOR RESTRAINTS BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE

Pursuant to the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on Thursday June 25, 2020, for the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to go ahead with the compilation of a new voters register, individuals and groups have spoken publicly, expressing divergent views on the ruling. Identifiable groups, including political parties have also taken strong positions on the ruling.

The clouds and storms that raged before the decision of the Supreme Court has to be buried. As a people we have weathered these kinds of storms before in the 4th Republic because we have remained faithful to the ideals of this country which is Freedom and Justice and this should not be any different.

The Commission notes that in a democratic dispensation, differences in opinions and divergent views are core pillars. Our diversity in opinion should not challenge the peace and security of our country. Our divergence and differing opinions should also not lead the country into conflict, abuse and misuse of Small Arms and Light Weapons with its attendant disastrous consequences, especially in communities known to be election hotspots where armed conflict is easily triggered.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons therefore urges the key Actors, especially the political parties to exercise restraint and not resort to the use intemperate language that inflame passion and eventually lead to the use of guns and for that matter violence before, during and after the voter registration exercise.

As a young democracy we should emphasize the things that unite us rather than those that divide us.

We call on the political parties to encourage their teaming supporters to go and register in a peaceful manner whilst observing all the necessary COVID-19 protocols in the interest of Mother Ghana.