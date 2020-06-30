The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to consolidate its gains in the Greater Accra region by winning the remaining 13 seats being held by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party currently holds 21 out of the 34 parliamentary seats in the region and is working to win all the seats.

Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

Though most of the seats are being held by the NDC, he said it will be cool chop for the NPP in the December polls.

Mr Agorhom said seats like Odododiodoo, Kpone Katamanso, Sege, Klottey Korle and many others are already falling for the NPP.

However, this, he noted, won’t be possible if the party is not united for dominance in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the region.

“Unity is key to our success and I will urge our candidates to also be humble like President Akufo-Addo and we will be able to win the seats,” he added.

Mr Agorhom also cautioned against complacency and galvanise supporters across the country to register for the new voters’ identity card.