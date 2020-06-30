A video of a man, who allegedly removes pillows from cemetery graves, has popped up on social media and gaining attention.

Reports indicate the man, who is a cemetery caretaker, removes these pillows and repackages them for sale.

In the alarming viral video, the caretaker of an undisclosed cemetery was filmed while allegedly collecting pillows from the cemetery.

The witness, who is believed to have filmed the video, was confident he saw the man collect the pillows from some graveyards.

However, the cemetery caretaker firmly denied the allegation though he was caught with the pillows.

He also could not give any tangible reason for removing the pillows from the graves of the deceased.

The witnesses, however, forced him to burn all the pillows he had removed at the time of filming.