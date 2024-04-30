Inadequate lighting and lax security at the Tafo cemetery have created opportunities for unscrupulous individuals to engage in nefarious activities within its premises.

Concerned residents emphasize that improving the lighting infrastructure is crucial to deter grave looters and ritualists from compromising the sanctity of the graves.

Mohammed Rabiu and his team at the Tafo cemetery find themselves constantly engaged in the task of grave digging, amidst growing concerns about security and respect for the deceased.

Situated on expansive grounds, the Tafo cemetery encompasses separate sections for Muslim and Christian burials.

In addition to their primary duty of grave digging, Mohammed Rabiu and his colleagues also assume responsibility for maintaining the cemetery.

According to Rabiu, their vigilant presence during the day serves as a deterrent to grave looters, who prefer to operate under the cover of night.

He cited instances of individuals conducting rituals and even digging human remains during these nocturnal visits.

Moreover, some individuals openly engage in inappropriate behavior such as defecating within the cemetery grounds, further disrespecting the sanctity of the space.

Rabiu recounts encounters with individuals who visit the cemetery to perform rituals or follow instructions from spiritual practitioners.

Despite not catching anyone in the act of removing body parts from graves, they have apprehended several individuals burying items or conducting ritualistic sacrifices, such as slaughtering fowls on the grave sites.