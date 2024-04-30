“Even if they had prepared those things at home for their children, it would have been better. We cover up such things when we find them at the graves. Some kill and take body parts, while others are instructed to come and collect parts here because the evildoers are everywhere, and they carry out these crimes on our blind side.”
But he denies the involvement of him and his colleagues in such acts and says they call on the police whenever such complaints come in.
“It is not possible to come to us and request a body part at this cemetery. Even if people come, the boys will inform the elders here, and we will hand over such individuals to the police. When they are taken to the police station, they will be questioned if this is an abattoir where meat is sold. We bury people here, and we do not entertain requests for body parts,” he said.
He explained that, some individuals take advantage of open graves to loot them, although they make efforts to always cover up these graves and rebury exposed human parts.
For him, enhancing the lighting situation will scare bad people from carrying out their evil acts at the cemetery.
“The initiative to enhance the lighting situation at the cemetery will help address these concerns and ward off people with evil intentions. The public should come and help so that their relatives who are brought here for burial will also have a safe resting place. The wrongdoers are everywhere, and they search for body parts to use for money rituals. These individuals must understand that what they do to others will be done to them too, one day,” he stated on Citi News.
Some workers close to the cemetery and other residents call for enhanced security at the cemetery.
