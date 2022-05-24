Ghanaian-Romanian artiste, Wanlov Kubolor, has taken his craft to the cemetery where he was spotted holding a live band performance.

Wanlov and other like-minded persons took over the Teshie Cemetery to record one of their upcoming songs for an album.

It is unclear what motivated their decision, but they made sure to have fun while at it.

They recorded a therapeutic song mastered with the Ga tribe rhythm, Sakra.

Posting the video on his official Instagram page, Wanlov said he had the idea after he met Agorve, the artiste he is featuring, inside the cemetery.

Their Live from Teshie Cemetery performance is in preparation for their concert in France.