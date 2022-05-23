A young man has organised a birthday party at a cemetery and this has sparked several reactions on social media.
In a video making rounds on the internet, the celebrant was adorned in kente, whiles patrons who graced the event were captured in all-white attires.
A high table decorated with champagne, drinks, and a cake was placed between the tombs and the celebrant was seen with a knife, ready to cut his cake.
Interestingly, there were no seats so some guests relaxed on the tombs.
Check it out: