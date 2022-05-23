The membership card of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in hot demand.

According to reports, there is a mad rush for the card of the social democratic party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

NDC Deputy Communications Officer, Kwaku Boahen revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday.

He said a lot of people, especially from the security services who have lost confidence in the Akufo-Addo government throng NDC’s offices across the country for the card.

“I have had countless calls from police and military men seeking our party card. NDC card is now like cocaine,” he claimed.

Mr Boahen said the development is an attestation that, majority of Ghanaians now believe NDC is the only political party to save Ghana.

In his view, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which promised Ghanaians heaven on earth are now taking them through hell.

“Ghanaians are disappointed in the NPP and President Akufo-Addo. They are tired of the looting so they now want NDC to save them,” Kwaku Boahen stated.