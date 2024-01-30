Residents of Sapeiman are living in fear after the decomposing body of a woman was found in the local cemetery.

The discovery was made by a resident who detected a repugnant odour emanating from the area.

The body, lying in a seminude state, was found on its side, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, the assailant had covered the body with tree branches.

Based on the extent of decomposition, the body had been for several days.

Authorities reveal that, the woman remains unidentified as her features are unrecognizable due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Residents who spoke to Adom News said there has been no reports of missing persons in the area.

They suspects she was possibly dumped in the cemetery after being murdered.

The incident has prompted authorities to close down schools in the vicinity.