A 25-year-old physically challenged taxi driver, Kwesi Baidoo, popularly known as Chiko, has been found dead in a bizarre state.

The victim was found in a decomposing state with his neck, hand and leg tied together and dumped in a bush.

He was found in a bush of a prayer camp called, Awurade ye Me Guan Hwefo directly opposite the Mankesim Divisional Police Command following a tip-off.

According to reports, he was last seen two weeks ago when some yet-to-be-identified persons hired him at Mankesim in the Central Region.

Suspicions are that the passengers assaulted, tied him up and murdered him just to steal his taxi.

One of the drivers, Kojo Mensah, revealed that prior to his discovery, several attempts were made to find him due to the disability of his hand and leg.

Reports of killings have been on the rise in the region, leaving residents to live in fear and panic.

Meanwhile, some residents of Krofo, hometown of the deceased, expressed sadness and called on the police to beef up security in the Mankesim municipality.

