The Ghana Health Service (GHS), ahead of the yuletide, has warned a new variant of COVID-19 could be recorded if the necessary protocols are not adhered to.

The service has also predicted a surge in active cases due to the change in weather as recorded in some countries.

The Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made the disclosure at a press conference as he assures of their readiness to contain it.

“There is also a potential for a new variant just like we had during the last Christmas -the Omicron variant.

“So, we also have to look at that as a risk factor, and so we need to be alert and make sure that we sustain the gains made so far, so we don’t go back to where we were many months ago,” he announced.

In view of this, he has urged the citizenry to take advantage of the ongoing mass vaccination exercise which he said a little over one million people have participated so far out of the expected 1.4 million.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye urged opinion leaders to entreat their people to take the vaccines.

GHS from Wednesday, December 14, re-launched the vaccination for citizens who are yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The latest vaccination drive themed Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19, will end today, December 19, 2022.