Newly elected leaders of the Assemblies of God Church on Thursday, December 15, 2022 paid a courtesy call on the Management of GBC.

The purpose of the visit was to introduce the newly elected leaders and also use the opportunity to commend GBC for the good work it has done over the years despite economic challenges and limited resources.

In his address, Rev. Stephen Wengam, the head of the church, said Assemblies of God over the years has had a good and cordial relationship with the Corporation and considers GBC a major stakeholder, hence the visit.

In commending GBC, he said the church wanted to add its voice to the call on government to commit resources to the state broadcaster.

He also advised all Ghanaians and political parties to unite in these trying times, share ideas and come up with solutions that better the economic situation of the country as opposed to tearing ourselves apart through blame games.

Rev. Wengam ended by listing six thematic areas that as new leaders they hoped to implement to position the church and also affect the nation as a whole positively.

The areas were; Reach, Rebuilding, Restore, Reforms, Repositioning and Rebrand. He added that the Assemblies of God Church was willing to partner with GBC on all fronts to build a more stable and healthy nation.

The Director General, Prof. Amin Alhassan, welcomed the leadership and used the opportunity to also sensitize them to platforms that GBC operates (Radio, TV and Online) and its audience reach. Most importantly, he enlightened the leadership on what GBC represents in the economic space and emphasised that GBC was not only in business for money but as a public service broadcaster, GBC was mandated and thus more concerned with fairly representing the complex diversity of each region in the country.

He also indicated GBC’s willingness to collaborate with Assemblies of God and concluded that both the social and developmental interventions of the church needed to be publicised so Ghanaians can appreciate their contribution to national development.