The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has begun another phase of the covid-19 vaccination exercise which is the fifth ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Under the theme, Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated Against covid-19, this edition is expected to vaccinate over 1.4 million people between 14th and 18th December 2023.

The GHS has currently administered a total of 21,179,341 vaccine doses as of November 30.

The Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) at the GHS, Dr Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, told Adom News’ Reporter Shine Acquah, the vaccination campaign was on hold due to the rise of other diseases like yellow fever, polio and Marburg.

He said it has become necessary to ignite, especially during the period when there would be an influx of visitors into the country.

Dr Amponsah-Achiano has, therefore, urged the public to take advantage of the exercise, insisting that this is the best time to take the jab.

He stressed, existing Covid-19 prevention measures at the airport for visitors have been strengthened to reduce the number of cases which may enter the country.

“Travellers or tourists who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be vaccinated upon arrival. Those who have been vaccinated partially will have to conduct a PCR test 48/hours before arrival into the country where the person will also be subject to a test at the airport and will also be asked to fill out a Health Declaration Form which shall be provided to them at the airport,” he detailed.

The GHS also debunked news about administering expired vaccines, stating a stability study was carried by World Health Organization and dates have been extended upon thorough lab checks, hence all drugs are safe for the public.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has admonished the public to accept Covid-19 vaccination as part of the routine vaccinations done for polio, yellow fever and the like.