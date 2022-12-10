Morocco coach Walid Regragui says his side feels the support of all African and Arabic people as they aim to make World Cup history.

Morocco could be the first African nation to reach the semi-finals if they beat Portugal on Saturday.

They are also the only majority Islamic nation left in Qatar, the first Arabian country to host the tournament.

“We have Africa behind us and Arabic people,” said Regragui.

“That’s important, but we are playing first for Morocco.”

Reaching the quarter-finals marks a best-ever performance at the World Cup for Morocco. The country had only once previously progressed to the knockout stages, on their debut in 1986.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Regragui said his team were well aware of the impact of their success, with the nation’s official airline laying on seven additional flights from Morocco to Qatar in order for more fans to attend the biggest football match in the country’s history.

READ ALSO

“I’m proud of my country and my team,” added Regragui. “You feel the positive vibe and everyone is acting like we are all part of the same family.

“People are identifying with us and we are uniting Moroccan people. That is more important than money and titles, but we are here to win games and go as far as we can in this tournament.”

Regragui said he would be quite happy not to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on the teamsheet despite Portugal’s impressive 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 without him.

Ronaldo was benched with his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scoring a stunning hat-trick.

Regragui said: “We have respect for Portugal, they have great strikers. But they know we will be a challenge.

“We are used to playing elite teams. We have a plan and we will try to pull off a surprise, but we need to focus on us and getting better as the match goes on.”