Morocco has become the fourth African country to play in the Fifa World Cup quarterfinals.

The North African country defeated Spain on penalty shootouts after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The two teams played out a draw after 120 minutes and Spain failed to convert any of their three penalties – goalkeeper Yaccine Bounou saving two – leaving PSG’s Hakimi to win it with a nerveless ‘Panenka’ to spark jubilant scenes.

In the 1990 World Cup hosted in Italy, Cameroon became the first African country to play in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In the 2002 global showpiece hosted in Korea and Japan, Senegal became the second African country to play in the quarterfinals.

Ghana in 2010 in South Africa joined the historic list to become the third African side to play in the quarterfinals.

And in Qatar in 2022, Morocco has become the fourth African country to play in the quarterfinals.

Education City Stadium was filled mostly by Morocco fans, who went wild at the final whistle as their side reached the last eight for the first time, where they will face Portugal or Switzerland on Saturday (15:00 GMT).