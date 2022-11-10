Northern Region tops COVID-19 vaccination

The Acting Northern Regional Director of Health Service, Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, has revealed that the region topped the COVID-19 vaccination exercise nationwide with about 64 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

He said about 34 percent also received the second booster.

This he said has reflected in the minimal cases of COVID-19 in the region.

He made these known at a donation of some PPEs worth three million dollars to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) by the Academic Model Providing Access to Health Care (AMPAHC) and CalBank.

The items included 11,840 nose masks, 8,700 face shields and 31,921 safety gowns.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Dr Braimah said though COVID-19 infection rate has reduced, there are other emerging infectious diseases like Ebola and monkeypox, thus, making the donation very important.

He said the items would go a long way to support the work of health personnel.

Dr Braimah said the PPEs would be distributed to all health facilities in the region, including CHPS compounds.

The Brand Manager of Cal Bank, Vicentia Amanor, said the Bank has been supportive in the health sector as part of its corporate social responsibility, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19.

She said Cal Bank in partnership with AMPAHC- Ghana has been able to transport into the country, five container-loads of PPEs to improve health care.

She believes this gesture is one of many mutually beneficial partnerships between Cal Bank and AMPAHC-Ghana.

The Director of Sector for Global Heath for AMPAHC, Dr Rajesh Vedanthan, said the donation was borne out of AMPAHC’s partnership with the Medical School at the University for Development Studies.

He said AMPAHC hopes to work with the Ghana Health Service, Tamale Teaching Hospital and other health facilities across the country to deliver quality health care.