The Minority Caucus’ censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is currently underway.

The motion, which was filed on October 25, per the constitution, is to be debated upon and voted on after 14 days of its receipt by the Speaker of Parliament.

Today, Thursday, November 10, is the 14th day, after the motion was received by the Speaker.

The grounds for the Minority’s motion include mismanagement of the economy, alleged withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, and illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts among other reasons.

Ahead of that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ordered its Members of Parliament (MPs) to abstain from the vote of censure against the embattled Finance Minister.

The party has, thus, asked the chief whips of the Caucus to ensure the order is complied with.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, November 9, and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, he said the decision was taken after wider consultation with major stakeholders.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party, following a broader consultation and engagements with stakeholders has resolved and hereby directs all members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament to abstain from a scheduled vote of censure being sought by the Minority Caucus against Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has warned that members of the Majority Caucus who had rebelled against the Finance Minister may face dire consequences should the vote of censure fail.

According to him, in the event the vote of censure fails, the 80 Majority Caucus members would be at the mercy of their party officials and this will not bode well for them.

Already, all NDC MPs have been instructed not to miss today’s sitting in order to get the required number to carry out their objective.

The Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, has warned that there will be consequences should any member fail to show up.