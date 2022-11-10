A female Chinese national has been found dead in a room at Aristocrat Hotel in Tema Thursday morning.

According to reports, she was found lying prostrate with her hands and legs tied up.

Adom News reporter, Isabella Gidiglo Ave, who followed the story, reported that the officials of the hotel were compelled to force open the door of the room after she failed to answer her phone calls only to find the lifeless body of the Chinese lady on the floor.

She said staff at the hotel who last saw her around 1:00 am were shocked at the incident.

The deceased is said to own the Aristocrat Hotel with her husband who travelled to China last month.

The police were called to the scene and have since conveyed the body to the Tema General Hospital pending investigations.