The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man, Kwesi Alhaji, has been found at Kasoa Opeikuma high-tension in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The body, which was in a bad state, was discovered on Wednesday morning.

A resident, Okyere Boateng, told Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei they found the body in a bush in front of an uncompleted building.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO Director, Kwame Amoah, says the body has been buried.

The area, he noted, has also been fumigated.

Meanwhile, Mr Amoh has urged family members of the deceased to contact the Ofaakor Police.