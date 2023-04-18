Ghanaian singer, Sister Deborah and brother, Wanlov took a warm swim in River Volta in a campaign to make Korle Lagoon in Accra swimmable in the future.

The duo have been advocating against plastics being dumped in water bodies across the world.

Taking to Twitter, the “African Mermaid” wrote:

“We spent our Sunday swimming in the River Volta to show our support and solidarity for @livingwaterswim The goal is to make the Korle Lagoon clean and swimmable in the next 5 years.

“Thanks to @_nutifafa and @theorispresent for the invitation and thanks to @afrikikoriverfrontresort1 for hosting us.

Giving details on the distances they covered on the lake, Sister Deborah said: “@wanlov swam the 3km stretch he opted for and I swam the 1km stretch I opted for, both with no break.

“It was refreshing, liberating, enjoyable and also exhausting but for a great cause! Let’s fight together and make our rivers and lakes, even in our city, Accra, clean and swimmable again!”

