E.L is gearing up for his return to the music scene.

The Ghanaian rapper, born Elorm Adablah, hinted at his comeback on April 10, teasing fans with a montage showcasing his previous music videos.

A week after the tease, the award-winning artist announced he would be returning with new music.

On his social media accounts, the award-winning star shared the cover art for his upcoming project and the pre-save link.

Set for release on April 19, 2023, the multi-faceted artist will release a single titled “Chop Life.”

Leading up to its release, E.L dropped a documentary in which he revealed the reason behind his music break.

The documentary, dubbed “Till The Wheels Fall Off,” also saw the Frodo Baggins crooner talk about his state of mind during his hiatus.

