Ghanaian actor, Sunsum Ahuofe says he is more handsome than actor, John Dumelo.

According to him, God uniquely created him and gave him bigger eyeballs to attract the opposite sex.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show with host, OPD, Sunsum said “even John Dumelo knows I am prettier than him.”

He indicated that, his big eyes has given him an identity in the movie industry which makes it a blessing than a curse.

“If they say you’re a star, you need a symbol. Big Akwes has bald hair and that symbolises him, Akrobeto has a bigger nose but there is no Kumawood actor with bigger eyes like mine. It makes me unique. God never disappointed me; he has blessed me a lot. Even the old women are chasing me. I am tired” Sunsum bragged.

