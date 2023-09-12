Ghanaian rapper E.L opened up about his decision to depart from BBnZ Live, a move he described as a significant turning point in his music career.

The artiste, known for hits like “Koko” and “Auntie Martha,” disclosed that the label, once home to big talents like Kojo Cue and Lil Shaker, played a pivotal role in honing his abilities.

However, in November 15, 2017, during his BAR 4 launch event, E.L announced his departure from BBnZ Live, a decision that sent shockwaves through the music industry.

The BBnZ studio was renowned for its role in creating and promoting the contagious Azonto music and dance and had produced songs for numerous artists, including E.L, Edem, VVIP, Sarkodie, Scientific, D-Black, M.anifest, and C-Real, among others.

During this era, BBnZ was a musical powerhouse, churning out hits that defined a generation.

But, according to E.L, there were problems at the record label.

He said drama and egos began to overshadow the music-making process, ultimately prompting him to make the bold move.

“We parted ways… It was a very unfortunate incident, and there were a lot of drama and egos being tossed around. It’s hard to see me go. BBnZ was about a new collection of artists who came together and brought a breath of fresh air in the industry. Leaving them caused me a lot. I have not been the same type of artiste since” E.L said.

Acknowledging the impact of BBnZ on his career, E.L continued, “I have had to recover over the years because they contributed a lot to my success, but at the end of the day, it couldn’t happen without me as an artist. It affected me”.

When asked about the possibility of reconciliation with BBnZ, E.L said it is not necessary.

“I am more mature in controlling my ego and relationships. I have grown into a better person. I would look at myself as a better artist because I am more comfortable now” he shared.

E.L is currently promoting his new EP dubbed ‘The Teacher’.

