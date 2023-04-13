Ghanaian musician, E.L has things to get off his chest.

This may be the 33-year-old’s way of clearing the path ahead of his big comeback.

EL born Elorm Adablah is a man of a few words, unless he is in the recording booth.

However, a surprise documentary on Wednesday, April 12 has left fans wondering what the new E.L will bring to the scene.

In the 7-minute piece, he said coming back with a bang.

“I’m just going to express myself the way I want to express myself so just don’t expect the same old E.L, he’s dead and gone.”

Watch the full video below:

MORE: