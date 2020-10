Rapper E.L shared an old photo of himself during high school days with his fans on social media ahead of the weekend.

It was not surprising that the rapper would openly declare his alma mater, Legon Presec, as they recently won the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz for the sixth time.

He wrote: House1 Paradise 💙💙 @presecalumni after he shared the photo where he was pictured seated on a bench wearing his school uniform.

Check out the photo below: