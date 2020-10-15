Musician Sista Afia is currently on the lips of her fans after she won their hearts with a rendition of late Ebony’s hit song ‘Hustle’.

Sister Afia got her early morning motivation from Ebony, who encouraged all to go the extreme in labour to make ends meet.

Sister Afia started the first verse beautifully with a slow rhythm, but soon forgot the lines to the next.

However, missing her lines did not deter her from mumbling, before becoming audible at the verse.

The ‘Jeje’ composer proceeded to other songs which were still focusing on nothing else but money.

Watch video below: