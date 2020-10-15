It appears some traders have taken advantage to cash in on New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia at the one-week celebration of late Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

A lot of people, mostly women, thronged the venue for the celebration, School Kesim Park AstroTurf Grounds at Mankessim with NPP paraphernalia.

They include t-shirts, NPP flags, headgears, bangles, hats and other party materials that are attractive to members.

Mr Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, 2020, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.